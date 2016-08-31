Supporters of the Gabon opposition candidate on Wednesday set part of the parliament building on fire in protest to the reelection of the president Ali Bongo, claiming Saturday's presidential vote was fraudulent.

It only took a few minutes for the announcement to sink in before several of capital Libreville's poorer neighbourhoods erupted in anger, with thousands of people taking to the streets to express their fury.

Bongo won 49.80 percent of the votes, compared to 48.23 percent for main rival Jean Ping, with a turnout of 59.46 percent, according to results announced by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.

Though voting on Saturday was generally peaceful, Bongo and Ping's supporters traded accusations of fraud.

Opposition members of the Central African oil producer's electoral commission rejected Saturday's first-past-the-post election result, which would see the Bongo family's nearly half-century in power extended another seven years.

Opposition candidate demanded the national election commission CENAP to "proceed with the counting of the results polling station by polling station."

Ping on Monday claimed that unofficial polls suggest him as the victor of the election, calling Bongo to step aside.

"I solemnly call the outgoing President Ali Bongo to abide by the verdict of the polls and to recognize his defeat," Ping tweeted on Monday.

France, the United States and the European Union all urged calm and called upon Gabonese authorities to release the results of individual polling stations for greater transparency, while the United Nations also urged restraint.