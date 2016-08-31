England set a new world record in the One Day International (ODI) format by scoring a total of 444/3 as they thumped Pakistan by 169 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday

The win gave England a 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Jos Buttler struck the last ball of the innings for four to take England past Sri Lanka's 443/9 against Netherlands in July 2006.

Hales plundered 171, the highest individual limited-overs score by an England batsman, before Buttler reached his 50 off 22 deliveries, another record for his country.

The hosts passed their previous highest total of 408/9 made against New Zealand last year, while captain Morgan got to his 50 off 24 deliveries as he and Buttler shared an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 161.

"This is a special feeling for us especially as we are an improving team," said Hales, referring to England's record score.

The opener flayed four sixes and 22 fours in his 122-ball knock to surpass Robin Smith's 167 not out against Australia in Birmingham in 1993.