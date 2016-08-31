The European Commission has ordered Apple to pay Ireland unpaid taxes of up to $14.5 billion as it ruled the firm had received illegal state aid.

Ireland opposed the decision since it uses lower tax to attract investment from multinational companies.

Apple and Dublin said the US company's tax treatment was in line with Irish and European Union law and they would appeal the ruling.

The European Commission ruling is part of a drive against what the EU says are sweetheart tax deals that usually smaller states in the bloc offer multinational companies to lure jobs and investment.

The US feels its firms are being targeted by the EU and a US Treasury spokesperson warned the move threatens to undermine US investment in Europe and "the important spirit of economic partnership between the US and the EU."

Starbucks has been ordered to pay up to $33 million to the Dutch state, while Amazon.com and McDonald's are also under investigation by the Commission, the EU's executive arm.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager questioned how anyone might think an arrangement that allowed Apple to pay a tax rate of 0.005 percent, as Apple's main Irish unit did in 2014, was fair.

"Tax rulings granted by Ireland have artificially reduced Apple's tax burden for over two decades, in breach of the EU state aid rules. Apple now has to repay the benefits," Vestager told a news conference.

Apple, which had more than $200 billion in cash and readily marketable securities at the end of June, is likely to see the case drag out for years in EU and possibly Irish courts.

The EU's ruling challenges the way that Ireland agreed to tax the profits of Irish-registered Apple subsidiaries, through which most of its non-US profits flowed.

Apple licenses the rights to technology designed in the United States to Irish subsidiaries. These then hire contract manufacturers to make devices which they sell to Apple retail subsidiaries around Europe and Asia.