Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Wednesday the Iran-backed Houthi rebels would not be allowed to take over Yemen, as he accused Iran of seeking to sow unrest around the region.

The head of a Houthi-backed ruling council pledged readiness on Monday to resume negotiations on ending Yemen's war but reserved the right to resist attacks by a Saudi-backed exiled government seeking to unseat it.

The Houthi movement and allied forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling neighbouring Saudi Arabia after UN-sponsored talks to end 18 months of fighting collapsed this month.

The talks floundered after the Houthis and Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) announced the formation of the ten-member governing council on August 6, ignoring a warning by UN Yemen envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed that such a move would violate UN Security Council resolutions on how to solve the conflict.

Speaking to Reuters in Beijing, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir said the ball was in the Houthis' court as to whether peace talks will resume.

"What is certain, not questionable, certain [is that] they will not be allowed to take over Yemen. Period. So the legitimate government will be defended," al Jubeir said.

"The chance they have is to enter the political process, reach an agreement ... for the benefit of all Yemenis including the Houthis," he said.