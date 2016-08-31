The number of sexual offence complaints in the Canadian Armed Forces will increase 22 per cent this year, but that is a "positive indicator" because it means more victims are speaking up, according to a military report released on Tuesday.

The progress report was the second on Operation Honour, a military program to tackle the issue started in 2015 after an external investigation said the Canadian Armed Forces had an underlying culture hostile to women and the LGBT community.

Western militaries are increasingly coming under scrutiny for their handling of sexual offences. A Pentagon report in May said sexual assaults in the US military are still underreported.

According to the Canadian report, the military saw 106 founded complaints for incidents in the first six months of this year, which it said was a 22 per cent increase without providing a comparative figure.

A Department of National Defence spokesman later said the number of complaints in the second half of the year will likely be the same. That means the projected total for this year, 212, will be about 22 per cent more than the 174 from 2015.