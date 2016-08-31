WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sexual misconduct up 22 per cent in Canadian military
Canadian Armed Forces believe the increase in sexual misconduct complaints indicates more victims are speaking up.
Sexual misconduct up 22 per cent in Canadian military
Canada's Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance speaks during a news conference upon the release of a progress report on addressing inappropriate sexual behaviour in the Canadian Armed Forces, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada August 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2016

The number of sexual offence complaints in the Canadian Armed Forces will increase 22 per cent this year, but that is a "positive indicator" because it means more victims are speaking up, according to a military report released on Tuesday.

The progress report was the second on Operation Honour, a military program to tackle the issue started in 2015 after an external investigation said the Canadian Armed Forces had an underlying culture hostile to women and the LGBT community.

Western militaries are increasingly coming under scrutiny for their handling of sexual offences. A Pentagon report in May said sexual assaults in the US military are still underreported.

According to the Canadian report, the military saw 106 founded complaints for incidents in the first six months of this year, which it said was a 22 per cent increase without providing a comparative figure.

A Department of National Defence spokesman later said the number of complaints in the second half of the year will likely be the same. That means the projected total for this year, 212, will be about 22 per cent more than the 174 from 2015.

Recommended

"This increase appears to be a positive indicator that military members are more aware of the problem and more confident in stepping forward and reporting incidents," the report said.

The investigation from 2015, by a former Supreme Court justice, found a broadly held perception in the lower ranks that those higher up condone inappropriate sexual conduct or are willing to turn a blind eye.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance said the new progress report shows Operation Honour has been working, and said he felt encouraged.

He told a news conference in Ottawa that as result of investigations between April and July this year, 30 people received "career-impacting" punishments.

"Those who do not see the wisdom of what we are trying to accomplish and choose not to modify their negative behavior will be compelled to do so or they will be released," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible