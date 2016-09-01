POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Curious radio signal stirs talk of extraterrestrials
Astronomers in California say they are taking a second look at radio signal picked up by a Russian telescope last year, although the chances that it was a transmission from an extraterrestrial civilisation are low.
Curious radio signal stirs talk of extraterrestrials
Moscow Sttate University (MGU), background, scientist Mikhail Divlikeyev, prepares a telescope at MGU observatory prior to a total solar eclipse in Moscow on Friday, Aug. 1, 2008 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2016

A curious radio signal picked up by a Russian telescope is probably not a transmission from an extraterrestrial civilisation, but astronomers in California are taking a second look anyway, the SETI Institute said on Tuesday.

A group of Russian astronomers last year detected what appeared to be a non-naturally occurring radio signal in the general location of a star system 94 light-years from Earth.

Their findings emerged after Italian researcher Claudio Maccone, who chairs the International Academy of Astronautics committee on the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, or SETI, told colleagues of a presentation he heard about the signal, said Seth Shostak, a director at the SETI Institute.

"I don't think we're taking it terribly seriously," Shostak said. "The Russians looked in this direction 39 times, and as best we can tell they found it once."

Most likely, the radio signal was caused by terrestrial interference or a satellite, a common occurrence, Shostak told Reuters.

If the Russians thought they had a serious signal from ET, he said, they also likely would have disclosed it sooner.

Recommended

"They didn't say anything about it for more than year. If we had found a signal, we'd check it out and call up other astronomers to check it out as well," Shostak said.

Nevertheless, SETI astronomers have spent the last two nights using an array of radio telescopes in California to study the suspect star, HD 164595, which has one known planet in orbit.

The planet is about the size of Neptune, but circles its star far closer than Mercury orbits the sun. HD 164595 could have other planets in orbit that are more suitably positioned for water, which is believed to be necessary for life.

So far, though, astronomers have not detected any unusual signals from the star, Shostak said.

"We have to be very careful not to get cynical about false alarms," he said. "It's easy to say 'Aw man, it's just another case of interference,' but that risks not paying attention when you should."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'