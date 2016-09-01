Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday signed a landmark compensation deal with Israel in an attempt to mend fences between the two countries.

Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Israel were disrupted when on May 30, 2010 Israeli commandos killed 9 Turkish activists on the Mavi Marmara, which was headed for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. A tenth activist died after a four-year coma caused by being shot in the raid.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, Erdoğan approved "the procedural agreement about compensation between the Republic of Turkey and Israeli State."

In line with the deal, Israel would pay $20 million compensation to the families of the victims of a 2010 Israeli raid on the Mavi Marmara, a Gaza-bound aid ship.

The sum will be transferred in a one-time deposit to a bank account opened by Turkey and shared through diplomatic channels, and the transaction will be completed within 25 business days after the bilateral agreement comes into force.

After the transfer, distribution and delivery of the sum will be handled by Turkey, with Israel playing no role.

The agreement will come into force when both sides notify each other through diplomatic channels that the internal legal procedures have been fulfilled.