Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping said security forces killed two people and wounded 19 at his party's headquarters on Thursday as violence erupted after President Ali Bongo was narrowly re-elected. The opposition hoped to contest the presidential election, seeking to end nearly 50 years of one family ruling the small Central African country.

Security forces were "bombarding [us] with helicopters and then they attacked on the ground. There are 19 people injured, some of them very seriously," said Ping, who was not at the party headquarters at the time of the assault.

Angry supporters of the Gabon opposition candidate Ping, took to the streets in the country's capital Libreville on Wednesday where they clashed with security forces and set the parliament building on fire during protests.

However, the government spokesman, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, said the operation against the opposition's headquarters aimed to catch "criminals" who had earlier set fire to the parliament building.

"Armed people who set fire to the parliament had gathered at Jean Ping's headquarters along with hundreds of looters and thugs... they were not political protesters but criminals," said Bilie-By-Nze.

The opposition accused the government of rigging the presidential election. The vote has extended the Bongo family's rule by giving President Bongo another seven years in power. He won 49.80 percent of the votes, compared to 48.23 percent for main rival Ping. The turnout was 59.46 percent, according to the results announced by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.