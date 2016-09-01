WORLD
5 MIN READ
Election results spark violence in Gabon
Gabon opposition leader says two people were killed and others wounded by security forces as violent protests continue in opposition of the re-election of President Ali Bongo in the country's capital.
Election results spark violence in Gabon
A protester runs amid tear gas canisters during confrontations with the police in Libreville on August 31, 2016 as part of a protest sparked after Gabon's president Ali Bongo was declared winner of last weekend's contested election. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2016

Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping said security forces killed two people and wounded 19 at his party's headquarters on Thursday as violence erupted after President Ali Bongo was narrowly re-elected. The opposition hoped to contest the presidential election, seeking to end nearly 50 years of one family ruling the small Central African country.

Security forces were "bombarding [us] with helicopters and then they attacked on the ground. There are 19 people injured, some of them very seriously," said Ping, who was not at the party headquarters at the time of the assault.

Angry supporters of the Gabon opposition candidate Ping, took to the streets in the country's capital Libreville on Wednesday where they clashed with security forces and set the parliament building on fire during protests.

However, the government spokesman, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, said the operation against the opposition's headquarters aimed to catch "criminals" who had earlier set fire to the parliament building.

"Armed people who set fire to the parliament had gathered at Jean Ping's headquarters along with hundreds of looters and thugs... they were not political protesters but criminals," said Bilie-By-Nze.

The opposition accused the government of rigging the presidential election. The vote has extended the Bongo family's rule by giving President Bongo another seven years in power. He won 49.80 percent of the votes, compared to 48.23 percent for main rival Ping. The turnout was 59.46 percent, according to the results announced by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.

Recommended

President Bonjo came to power in 2009 just after the death of his father, Omar Bongo who ruled the country for 41 years. Bongo's main rival, 73-year-old Jean Ping was a former foreign minister and the chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC). Ping was a close ally of the former president, Omar Bongo and worked with his son, Ali Bongo for many years. Ping grew to oppose the new president in 2014. "Gabon is a pure and simple dictatorship in the hands of a family, a clan," he told French daily Le Monde at the time.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon called for calm and voiced concern over the clashes and arson, urging political leaders "to address their differences peacefully and to address any disputes they may have through existing constitutional and legal channels."

Former colonial power France said it was "extremely concerned" by the situation in the country and urged for "maximum restraint" on all sides. France also called on the Gabon government to release details of local vote tallies.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told French RMC radio that the election results should be published bureau and said, ''the election result must be perfectly clear and transparent."

The tiny nation has less than 2 million people and plays a significant role in Africa's economy. Gabon is the ninth oil exporter in the continent, pumping 200,000 barrels of oil a day. As a result of its oil exports, the country has one of Africa's highest per capita income at $8,300. But despite the economic prosperity, the Gabonese government is accused of appropriating the national income and failing to improve living conditions for the public.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports