Hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters flooded the streets of Venezuela's capital on Thursday to mark their protest against the embattled President Nicolas Maduro, demanding his ouster.

In what is being described as the biggest mass demonstration against the ruling socialists in more than a decade, protesters streamed into Caracas from the Amazon jungle to the western Andes.

The opposition Democratic Unity coalition estimated at least 1 million people took part in the rallies to press for a recall referendum against Maduro and decry the deep economic crisis.

"We are going to bring down Maduro!" said Naty Gutierrez, 53, whose 75-mile (120 km) drive from Maracay into Caracas took three times longer than usual due to soldiers' roadblocks.

"We are going to defeat hunger, crime, inflation and corruption. They've done nothing in 17 years. Their time is finished," she said, surrounded by thousands of people waving banners and national flags at one gathering point.

The opposition hoped the protests would prove they are the majority and heap pressure on Maduro and the national election board to allow a plebiscite on his rule as allowed by the constitution half-way through a presidential term.

But with the election board dragging its feet over the process and the government swearing the referendum will not happen this year, the opposition has no way to force it no matter how many people it brings onto the streets.

The timing is all-important because should there be a plebiscite in 2017 and Maduro loses, his handpicked vice president would take over for the ruling Socialist Party, rather than triggering a new presidential election.

In power since Hugo Chavez's presidency from 1999, the socialists have hit a low ebb as falling oil prices and a failing state-led economy have left the OPEC nation in turmoil.

Triple-digit inflation, a third year of recession, shortages of basics, and long lines at shops have exasperated many of Venezuela's 30 million people. The frustration led to a resounding opposition win in a December legislative vote.

Maduro says "ready for everything"

Maduro, 53, says the opposition-dubbed "Takeover of Caracas" on Thursday was a front for coup plans, akin to a short-lived 2002 putsch against his mentor Chavez, who died of cancer three years ago.