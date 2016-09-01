White House hopeful Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday that once elected, anyone residing in the United States illegally will face deportation, sticking with his hardline position after flirting with a softer approach.

In a major speech in the border state of Arizona, Trump took a dim view of the 11 million people who crossed into the United States illegally, a week after saying many were "great people" who had lived in the country for years and contributed to American society.

Immigration is Trump's signature issue as he battles Democrat Hillary Clinton ahead of the November 8 election. He laid out a tough, 10-point plan to end illegal border crossings and abusive behaviour by undocumented people in the country.

"We will break the cycle of amnesty and illegal immigration," Trump declared to a rowdy crowd in Phoenix.

He said all people in the United States illegally would have "only one route" to gain legal status if Trump were to win the presidential election: "To return home and apply for re-entry."

"Our message to the world will be this: You cannot obtain legal status or become a citizen of the United States by illegally entering our country," Trump said.

"People will know you can't just smuggle in, hunker down and wait to be legalised," he said. "Those days are over."

Trump also demanded an end to "catch-and-release" programs along the country's southern border, while calling for stricter enforcement of existing immigration law and "zero tolerance for criminal aliens."

He also promised to triple the number of immigration officers responsible for deportation. "I am going to create a new special deportation task force focused on identifying and quickly removing the dangerous criminal illegal immigrants in America who have evaded justice," he said.

Trump again vowed that Mexico would pay for construction of a "great border wall" between the two countries. He spoke hours after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told Trump in a face-to-face meeting in Mexico City that Mexico would not pay for it.pen

"We will build a great wall along the southern border," Trump said. "And Mexico will pay for the wall — 100 percent. They don't know it yet, but they're going to pay for the wall."

Trump said at a joint news conference with Pena that he and the Mexican leader did not discuss who would pay for the wall. Pena remained silent on the issue at the event, but said later on Twitter he did raise the issue.

"At the beginning of the conversation with Donald Trump I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall," Pena said in a tweet.

Hardline return

Trump used the Phoenix speech to clarify his stance on illegal immigration after prevaricating on the issue recently. When asked if there could be room for illegal migrants who live in the US for decades and had no criminal record, Trump had said "yes" during a TV show last week.