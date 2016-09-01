An experimental Alzheimer's drug has given hope to early-stage patients and showed it could slow — or even halt — mental decline, the results of a preliminary trial showed on Wednesday.

The drug, aducanumab, is the only latest antibody to show progress in an early, Phase I drug trial, experts have said. Scientists are cautiously optimistic as other drugs introduced in the past ended up failing during large trials.

"Although potentially this is an exciting story, it is important to temper any excitement with considerable caution," said Robert Howard, a professor of old age psychiatry at University College London.

"It would be premature to conclude that this is likely to represent an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease."

Researchers in the United States and Switzerland tested the drug developed by biotech firm Biogen, on 165 people in their early stage of the disease for a period of one year.

Some were given a monthly injection of the antibody, and others a placebo or dummy drug.

The researchers presented their findings in the journal Nature which showed that in the brains of those given the treatment, there was an "almost complete clearance" of so-called amyloid plaques, the researchers reported.

Amyloids are sticky proteins that clump together in deposits — one of the mechanisms suspected of causing Alzheimer's.

"The effect of the antibody is very impressive," said Roger Nitsch, a professor at the University of Zurich's Institute for Regenerative Medicine, who co-authored the study.