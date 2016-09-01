Negotiations between senior US and Russian officials aiming for a broad ceasefire in Syria are likely to last into the weekend, as the conflict only intensifies further, the United Nations Special Envoy for the Syria crisis, Staffan de Mistura, said on Thursday.

"We hope negotiations which have lasted too long reach an outcome. Time is short," de Mistura said while talking to reporters in Geneva.

Military, security and diplomatic officials from the US and Russia resumed talks in Geneva on Wednesday to give a "renewed and solid momentum to the cessation of hostilities", the UN Special Envoy said.

Their talks follow a marathon meeting between US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who failed to reach a deal last week.

The two negotiations reflect a desperate diplomatic effort to bring some peace amid an escalation of the five-year conflict, both in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria.

In a separate negotiation, there was still hope of agreeing on a regular 48-hour truce in the divided northern city of Aleppo to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations, de Mistura's humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

De Mistura said: "The discussions currently taking place between the US and Russia at a very high level and operational level go well beyond the 48-hour pause (in Aleppo)."

Egeland said only pressure from countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey could unlock the door to aid deliveries.