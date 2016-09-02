Turkish Armed Forces (TAF)-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces have liberated more than 30 villages from DAESH and the PYD's armed wing, the YPG, since the start of Operation Euphrates Shield last week.

Anadolu Agency reported on Friday that the FSA has taken control of an area of over 400 square kilometres, 24 kilometers deep from the Turkish border.

Operation Euphrates Shield was launched on August 24 by the TAF and the US-led international coalition with the aim of ridding Turkey's borders of terrorist groups, helping to enhance border security and supporting the territorial integrity of Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated the importance of the operation for Turkey's security on Friday during a press conference he held ahead of his official trip to China to attend the G20 Summit.

"Nobody can expect us to allow a terror corridor on our southern border," Erdoğan said, referring to DAESH, the YPG and the PKK.