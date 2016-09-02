Jordan appears all set to put all refugee children present in the country into its schools from this week.

Boosted by international funding, the kingdom has promised to make room for these children in its schools by adding more afternoon shifts and hiring thousands of teachers.

More than 90,000 Syrian refugee children in Jordan weren't able to attend school last year, along with hundreds of thousands in neighbouring host countries.

The situation prompted warnings of a "lost generation" as a result of Syria's five-year-long civil war.

Intissar Ghozlan's two youngest boys haven't been in school since the family fled from Syria to Jordan two years ago.

There's no space in local classrooms, and the boys, 12 and 14, can "barely write their names," having forgotten most of what they learned back home, she says.

For many children, this could be their last chance, said Robert Jenkins, the Jordan representative of UNICEF, the UN children's agency.