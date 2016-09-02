Kadyr Malikov is an academic in Kyrgyzistan who's regularly spoken out against the DAESH terrorist organisation and acted as an adviser to the Kyrgyz Government.

For these reasons he became a target and was stabbed in the head by people suspected of links to DAESH.

But he does not always speak completely in support of his country's leaders, and believes they are currently taking the wrong approach.

He told TRT World he believed the Kyrgyz Government was putting too much emphasis on controlling mosques and not tackling the causes of people joining groups like DAESH.

"Now our mosques are controlled by the government and they just speak about how to pray and fasting. But they don't explain about the political models of Islam or understanding jihad for example."

"This is why the brains of youth are filled with extremist ideology outside of mosques. That's my explanation."

He says the main causes are "Social conditions, unemployment, poverty and high levels of corruption. These factors create the conditions for protest, disappointment with the secular value system and mistrust of governmental institutions."

Malikov believes there are about 12,500 foreign fighters in Syria and Iraq from former Soviet states in Central Asia – not only Kyrgyzstan, but also countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

And he thinks things will get more dangerous. He himself is constantly accompanied by security personnel after the attack. A man in uniform was with him throughout our interview.