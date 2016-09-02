In the war against Zika-infested mosquitoes in the US state of South Carolina, Dorchester County officials have moved forward with an ambitious plan.

On Sunday morning, crop dusters blanketed parts of the county with a powerful pesticide called Naledin hopes of blocking the spread of the virus. Naled kills mosquitoes on contact, along with many other insects; bees, for example.

At a time when the global honeybee population is struggling, and our most precious pollinators are dying in record numbers, it seems that officials in Dorchester County inadvertently sentenced millions of local honeybees to death. The county's local population of pollinators is now that much smaller.

The usual method for releasing Naled involves trucks equipped with foggers, which are driven around areas prone to mosquito infestations. But in this case – for the first time in South Carolina's history – the Naled was sprayed from a plane, likely because officials considered the threat of Zika entering the country too great to be dealt with by normal means.

Although Naled is said not to be harmful to humans, Dorchester County issued a warning in a newspaper and via social media on Friday. Only two days later at 6:30am on Sunday morning, while most residents were safe in their homes, poison fell from the sky and the fate of the bees was sealed. Millions of honeybees were killed almost instantly.

"looks like it's been nuked."

At Flowertown Bee Farm, in the town of Summerville, 46 hives were lost at a single apiary. An estimated 2.5 million bees died there alone. Droves of their corpses littered the ground surrounding the normally busy hive boxes. The few surviving bees tended to their fallen. One beekeeper described the scene on Facebook as "visiting a cemetery, pure sadness." Another said the apiary, looks like it's been nuked."