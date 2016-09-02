At least 12 people were killed, and dozens more were wounded in an explosion that hit a market place in Davao city in the southern Philippines on Friday.

The cause of the blast is not immediately clear, and there is no claim of responsibility.

Regional police chief Manuel Guerlain said a ring of checkpoints had been thrown around the city's exit points.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the explosion," he said.

"We call on all the people to be vigilant at all times."