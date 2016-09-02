There has been little respite for Iraqis since war broke out in their country over a decade ago.

The US-led invasion in 2003 and the emergence of DAESH have left the country in a perpetual state of civil violence.

But amid cool waterfalls and colourful rubber rafts, there is a place where throngs of Iraqis have found temporary relief from the conflict that has engulfed their country.

This is the town of Soran in northern Iraq's Erbil Governorate.

Tall mountains dot the route to the town, and the change in landscape provides a pause from Iraq's fight against DAESH.

"The security situation is better than it was before. We've come here as tourists to entertain ourselves," Dr Fadel Abed Ali, an anesthetist from Baghdad, says.

"This is our country and we are also supporting the economy. Our Kurdish brothers are very helpful. There are lots of beautiful places here," Ali says of the region, which is administered by the government of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.