Samsung's smartphone fans would be disappointed to know that shipments of Galaxy Note 7 phablets have been halted after reports emerged that batteries of a few phones exploded while they were being charged.

Some of the smartphones, put up for sale globally last month, also face possibility of being recalled as the company on Thursday said it was trying to figure out what went wrong with its hugely anticipated device.

This could be a blow to South Korean technology giant, which has lately struggled to make money from its smartphone business.

The controversy couldn't have come at a worse time as Note 7 was launched to counter new iPhone's introduction expected next week.

"This is some major buzz-kill for Samsung, especially given all of the hard-earned excitement that products like the Note 7 have been garnering lately," IDC analyst Bryan Ma told Reuters.

"The pending Apple launch puts all the more pressure for them to contain this quickly. The timing of this couldn't have been worse."

It all started after people posted pictures and videos of charred Note 7 phones online that they said had exploded and melted as they were being charged.

"Be careful out there, everyone rocking the new Note 7, might catch fire y'all," one user said in a YouTube clip showing a burnt Note phone.

While most news outlets were referring to only two confirmed incidents, the South Korean news agency Yonhap said there have been 5 such claims in South Korea and elsewhere.

Samsung says shipments were stopped to three South Korean mobile carriers – SK Telecom, KT Corp and LG Uplus – earlier this week.

The delay affects only the South Korean market, a Samsung spokeswoman Sophia Kim told AP.

But Ian Morris of Forbes.com said that a UK retailer might have also stopped sales while the matter is investigated.

A Samsung official confirmed to Yonhap that the cause of the reported explosions has been traced to the battery of the new phablet.