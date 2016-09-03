Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Turkish counterpart President Recip Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Saturday to deepen counter-terror cooperation, as the two set aside previous disagreements over China's treatment of a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority.

Hundreds, possibly thousands of Uighur Muslims keen to escape unrest in China's western Xinjiang region, have travelled clandestinely via Southeast Asia to Turkey, where many see themselves as sharing religious and cultural ties.

Beijing says some Uighurs end up fighting alongside militants in Iraq and Syria.

But Ankara vowed last year to keep its doors open to Uighur migrants fleeing what rights activists have called religious persecution in China.

Beijing denies accusations that it restricts the Uighurs' religious freedoms.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Xi told Erdogan he appreciated Turkey stressing that it would not allow its territory to be used for acts that harmed China's security.

China "hopes both sides can achieve even more substantive results in counter-terrorism cooperation", China's state-run Xinhua news agency cited Xi as saying.

Erdogan said the emphasis should be on strengthening their ties.

"Fighting terrorism is a long-term issue, and is also a long-term topic discussed by the G20."