Turkish armoured vehicles on Saturday crossed into Syria through the border town of Çobanbey, the Syrian side of which is located in Aleppo Province and is known as Al Rai in Arabic.

According to anonymous military sources cited by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the opposition Free Syrian Army has managed to take control of the town.

The operation began on August 24 and has so far involved aiding FSA in expelling DAESH from Jarabulus, which is 55km to the east of Çobanbey.