WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces open second front against DAESH in Syria
Free Syrian Army forces backed by Turkish armoured vehicles take control of the Syrian side of the border town of Çobanbey, opening another front against DAESH as part of Operation Euphrates Shield.
Turkish forces open second front against DAESH in Syria
Turkish Army tanks and military personal are stationed in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep Province, Turkey, August 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2016

Turkish armoured vehicles on Saturday crossed into Syria through the border town of Çobanbey, the Syrian side of which is located in Aleppo Province and is known as Al Rai in Arabic.

According to anonymous military sources cited by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the opposition Free Syrian Army has managed to take control of the town.

The operation began on August 24 and has so far involved aiding FSA in expelling DAESH from Jarabulus, which is 55km to the east of Çobanbey.

Recommended

The central aim of Euphrates Shield is securing the Turkish border from hostile groups – DAESH and the YPG in particular.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) 20 targets were hit on Saturday, while a total of 300 targets have been hit in Operation Euphrates Shield so far.

The statement also said that 10 regions and an airport in Syria also came under the control of the FSA on Saturday.

The security situation along Syria's border with Turkey has deteriorated since the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports