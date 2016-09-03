Brock Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked a national outcry in the United States, was released from jail Friday morning after serving half his term.

The one-time Olympic hopeful swimmer walked out the main entrance of the Santa Clara County jail to the jeers and shouts of protestors.

Turner, who kept his head down, was carrying a large packet of hate mail sent to him during his incarceration.

His case exploded into the spotlight when a poignant statement from the victim swept through social media and critics decried the sentence as too lenient.

It prompted California lawmakers to pass a tougher sexual assault law and led to an effort to remove the judge from the bench.

The victim said it wasn't fair that Turner's loss of his athletic career was taken into consideration when sentencing him.

"How fast Brock swims does not lessen the severity of what happened to me, and should not lessen the severity of his punishment," the victim said.

"The fact that Brock was an athlete at a private university should not be seen as an entitlement to leniency, but as an opportunity to send a message that sexual assault is against the law regardless of social class."

Turner, 21, was convicted of assaulting the young woman near a trash bin after they drank heavily at a fraternity party in January 2015.

The victim had passed out and Turner was on top of her when confronted by two graduate students passing by on bicycles.

They chased and tackled him when he tried to flee, holding him on the ground until police arrived.

Turner has been released before completing his six-month sentence because of his good behavior as per the rules for California inmates.

When his sentencing was announced in March it led to an uproar for its many contradictions.

The maximum sentence for his crime was 10 years while he got only six months. The girl's attorneys at the time were hoping for a jail term of at least 6 years.