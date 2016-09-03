Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

The two leaders discussed the resumption of flights from Russia to Turkey, which is likely to give a boost to Turkey's tourism sector, as well as political and economic ties between their countries.

Several other high ranking Turkish officials were also present at the meeting including Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak and head of the National Intelligence Organisation Hakan Fidan.