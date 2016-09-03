Hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in front of St Peters Bastillica in Rome, Italy tomorrow for the canonisation service of Mother Teresa of Calcutta,19 years after her death.

The ceremony will be the culmination of a process - sometimes called "the saint-making machine" - that is long, complex, expensive, opaque and often contentious.

The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, gained her the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was here she selflessly cared for the dying, homeless and orphans gathered from the teeming streets of eastern India.

The Catholic Church posthumously confers sainthood on people considered so holy during their lives that they are now believed to be with God and can intercede with him to perform miracles.

Such is the status of the nun acclaimed for her work in the slums of the Indian city now known as Kolkata.

The Church spent many years investigating reported miracles attributed to the late Mother Teresa.