Spain's Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy failed on Friday second time this week to secure a vote of confidence in parliament to form a government, taking his country closer to a possible third election in a year.

After two previous inconclusive elections, Spain has been without a government for eight months now.

Rajoy, leader of the centre-right People's Party (PP), stumbled at the first attempt to win a second term on Wednesday when he fell six short of the 176 votes needed for an absolute majority in the 350-seat assembly.

He couldn't win the required support in parliament on Friday either.

Rajoy's PP and opposition parties now have until October 31 to strike a deal before another election is called automatically.

The country has never tried a coalition government since it adopted democracy after the end of fascist Franco regime in 1975.