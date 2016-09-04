The reported sightings of silent, menacing clowns all around the US state of South Carolina may be part of a horror movie publicity stunt or an elaborate hoax, but they are no laughing matter for parents and police.

Over the past two weeks, residents have told authorities they have spotted clowns, or people who looked like clowns, on at least eight occasions.

One clown showed up on a roadside in a rain poncho, another waved money at children near woods.

Investigators have failed to confirm a single sighting and the descriptions have varied in detail.

But police are nevertheless urging parents to be cautious.

"I will usually let my son play in our backyard where I can see him from the kitchen, but now I won't let him go outside the house without me," said Jessie Owen, a 29-year-old Greenville mother of two.

"All it would take is one second. One promise of candy and he would be gone."

One theory is that the clowns are connected to the release of the independent horror movie 31, by director Rob Zombie.

A preview of the movie, which features a gang of sadistic clowns, screened on Thursday evening at a theater in Greenville, South Carolina.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller told reporters that investigators do not know if the sightings had any connection with the movie, whether it was one or more people looking for "kicks" or something more sinister.

Representatives of the movie could not be reached for comment.