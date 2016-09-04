Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe returned home from abroad on Saturday, a trip which led to speculation that he was severely ill and had sought medical help in Dubai.

The leader joked that he came back from the dead mocking rumours that he had died.

"Yes, I was dead. It's true I was dead. I resurrected as I always do once I get back to my country. I am real again," he told reporters at Harare international airport after arriving from Dubai.

Reports that Mugabe's health is declining have become common in recent years, but the veteran politician, in power since independence from Britain in 1980, often refers to himself as "fit as a fiddle".

Mugabe told journalists at Harare international airport he had gone to Dubai on a family matter concerning one of his children.

But Mugabe showed some signs of frailty, walking slowly from the plane and only chatting briefly with officials before being whisked away in a motorcade.

Mugabe, came back to the grim reality of rising public anger over an economic meltdown widely blamed on his misrule, with violence erupting a week ago when police fired teargas at opposition leaders and protesters.