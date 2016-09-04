Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his United States counterpart, President Barack Obama that their countries will continue to maintain a "model partnership," but called for a unified stance against the existence of the PKK/PYD in northern Syria.

Erdogan and Obama held a 45-minute closed meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China, their first since the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey left 240 people dead and 2,200 others injured.

The discussion comes less than two weeks after Turkey launched an anti-DAESH operation, called Euphrates Shield.

The operation aims to support US-led coalition forces and strengthen Turkey's border security by clearing terrorist groups and maintain Syria's territorial integrity.

Erdogan underlined on Sunday that the countries have a "special relation", but stressed that they "should adopt a shared attitude against all terrorist organisations as NATO member countries".

"There is no good terrorist or bad terrorist; every kind of terrorism is bad."

Erdogan stressed that Turkey's fight against terror organisations such as DAESH in Syria and Iraq as well as PKK and its Syrian branch, the PYD, would continue.

"We do not want the formation of a terror corridor on our southern [border]," he said, adding that Turkey's military was fighting alongside coalition forces with this objective.

Earlier, the US had urged Turkey to focus its efforts in Syria on DAESH, and to avoid engaging with the YPG-led "Syrian Democratic Forces", Washington's principal partner in Syria.

Turkey views the YPG as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which the US and European Union also list as a terrorist organization.