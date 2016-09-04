The 11th summit of the world's 20 most important industrialised economies in Hangzhou China got off to a bad start on Saturday, when it emerged that a scuffle broke out between Chinese security personnel and US officials at Hangzhou airport.

The argument appears to have been over press access and who would be allowed to accompany US President Barack Obama.

It came after Chinese authorities apparently "forgot" to provide a staircase for the president to disembark, in a move widely interpreted as a snub to the leader of the world's largest economy.

But on Sunday, the first day of the summit-proper, the disagreements weren't confined to the tarmac.

Russia and the US failed to reach a much hoped-for deal for a ceasefire in Syria, with Obama saying "grave differences" remained between the countries over their approach to the conflict.