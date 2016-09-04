Displaced civilians and religious leaders in South Sudan called upon the UN to urgently deploy extra troops to improve security and the humanitarian situation in the country's capital Juba amid a month-long bloody conflict.

The 15-member council met with President Salva Kiir's cabinet, religious and civil society leaders and visited two U.N. compounds in Juba where tens of thousands of civilians have been sheltering amid nearly three years of violence.

While the country's conflict was sparked in December 2013 by political rivalry between Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar, Anglican Archbishop Daniel Deng warned that "people have been made to believe it's a tribal war."

"What happened in Rwanda - we're afraid it can happen in this country," he told the Security Council, referring to the Hutu genocide of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 1994.

Catholic Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro described the planned deployment of a 4,000-strong regional protection force to ensure peace in Juba, authorized by the Security Council last month, as a "reconciliation force."

"We need this help," he said. "We cannot put our nation on the right track alone."

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but slid into civil war after Kiir sacked Machar as his vice president. The conflict between forces loyal to Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and Machar, a Nuer, has often followed ethnic lines.

The pair signed a peace deal a year ago but fighting has continued and Machar has now fled to neighboring Sudan.

After a meeting between the council and Kiir's cabinet, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said the cabinet ministers had asked "whether the regional protection force was still needed given that Riek Machar has fled the country, given the transitional government is working more smoothly."

"We as a council sent an unequivocal message that 'yes, this force is still needed'," she told reporters. The Security Council has threatened to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan if the government does not cooperate.