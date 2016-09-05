Germany's anti-migrant populists made a strong showing at Sunday's state polls, defeating German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling party, partial results said.

In a stinging defeat for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in her home district, the centre-left Social Democrat Party (SPD) got 30.5% of the votes and the xenophobic anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) taking second place with 21.9% of the votes.

The CDU ended the election in third place in the region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern where Merkel has her political base, taking just 19% of the votes.

The regional election is considered a rehearsal for next year's general election when Merkel's decision, exactly a year ago, to let in tens of thousands of migrants is expected to be a key point of contention.

Merkel's liberal migrant policy has dissatisfied many German people, exposing her to heavy criticism at home, including from her own conservative allies.

German officials have said that more than 1 million migrants have entered the country, not only from Syria but also from other worn-torn countries in the Middle-East and Africa.

"The only issue voters care about right now is (Merkel's) irresponsible migrant policies," said Leif-Erik Holm, the leader of the AfD in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

"It's not what people want. I think this is the beginning of the end of Merkel," Holm added.