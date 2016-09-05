Indian security forces will use shells full of a chilli compound in place of shotgun pellets, to control crowds in Kashmir, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, after widespread use of the weapons wounded thousands and sparked a global outcry.

More than 3,800 people have been wounded and one killed by shotgun pellets since protests against Indian rule erupted in the disputed territory in early July, with more than 100 left partially or fully blinded, official figures show.

Doctors say most cases go unreported, and critics want the government to use less harmful ammunition.

"The committee has given its suggestions and the alternative of the non-lethal weapon has been suggested as PAVA shells," Singh told reporters as he led an all-party delegation to Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said security forces would begin using the shells, made of a compound found naturally in chilli powder, after a panel of experts decided they were sometimes a better alternative to pellet guns.

The chilli compound, when fired, is thought to cause severe irritation and temporarily immobilise the target.

Singh said, "I think that won't result in the death of anyone. Since yesterday, 1,000 shells have already arrived here."

Although pellet guns are designed to be non-lethal weapons, police officers have told Reuters that security forces are often forced to use them at close range to protect themselves from mob attacks.