South Korean President Park Geun-hye and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to boost cooperation in monitoring the situation in the region after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Monday.

Pyongyang's latest missile test prompted their meeting in Hangzhou.

Earlier today, North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast in a defiant reminder of the risks to global security, as world leaders including US President Barack Obama gathered in China for the second day of the G20 summit.

The medium-range Rodong-class missiles were fired from a region south of the capital Pyongyang just after noon local time (0300 GMT) and flew about 1,000 km (600 miles), hitting Japan's air defence identification zone, South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"We are still analysing details but this is a grave threat to our nation's security, and we express deep concern," the Japan Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Monday's launch risks embarrassing North Korea's main ally Beijing, which has gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure a smooth summit meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

The missile test was also an unwanted distraction for the United States, which has been trying on the sidelines of the summit to finalise a deal with Russia for a ceasefire in Syria.