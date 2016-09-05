A string of bomb blasts hit mostly regime-controlled areas of Syria on Monday, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens more, local media said.

The blasts hit regime-held Tartous and Homs, as well as Hasakeh, which is mostly controlled by the PKK's Syrian affiliate YPG.

Regime media said at least 30 people had been killed and 45 injured in a double bomb attack just outside the city of Tartous, in the coastal province of the same name, which is a stronghold of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

A car bomb exploded on the Arzuna bridge followed by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosive belt when people gathered to help the wounded, Syrian regime television said.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tartous, which also hosts a Russian military base, has largely beenspared the worst violence of Syria's conflict since it began with pro-democracy protests in March 2011.

Regime media also reported that eight people were killed in a bombing in Hasakeh, in the northeast of the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the blast hit a checkpoint under the control of the YPG.

Hasakeh city has been regularly targeted by DAESH, including in July, when a bomber on a motorcycle killed at least 16 people outside a bakery in the city.

The terrorist group has been losing ground to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which is mainly comprised of the YPG, even though its affiliate organisation, the PKK, is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

More recently, DAESH has also lost territory to Turkish-backed Free Syria Army (FSA) fighters. Over the weekend, advances by the Turkish Army and Free Syria Army (FSA) fightersexpelled DAESH from the last stretch of the Syrian-Turkish border under their control.