Car bomb kills nine in central Baghdad
A car bomb exploded near a hospital in central Baghdad, killing at least nine people, police said.
FILE PHOTO: A suicide bombing in early July rocked Baghdad's popular Karada district, killing at least 300 people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2016

A bomb attack in central Baghdad late Monday killed nine people and injured more than 20, police said.

Police said an explosives-laden truck detonated near the Abdel Majid hospital in Baghdad's Karrada neighbourhood, a little before midnight local time, setting nearby shops on fire.

The blast left 20 people injured with the death toll set to rise as emergency services assist with removing casulties from the scene, a police source said. The figures were confirmed by interior ministry sources.

On 3 July, a coordinated bomb attack, the worst ever in Baghdad's history, hit the same location, killing more than 300 people and injured almost 200.

DAESH has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Amaq, a news agency linked to the terror organization.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
