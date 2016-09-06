Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday suggested Russia and the US establish a no-fly zone in northern Syria.

Turkey has long pushed for a safe-zone inside Syria to protect civilians from attacks by both the Syrian regime and DAESH terrorists.

The United States, which is leading the international coalition that has been pounding DAESH targets in Iraq and Syria, has so far been reluctant to support a safe-zone.

While there is consensus on the effectiveness of safe-zone proposal, Erdoğan said no concrete steps have been taken, which has further complicated the crisis in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield into Syria with opposition fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), in August to eliminate DAESH and secure its southern border. The operatıon liberated the Syrian town of Jarablus, one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the Turkish-Syrian border, which was held by DAESH for nearly two years.

"We entered Jarabulus with moderateSyrian opposition and threw DAESH away. There is no DAESH in Jarabulus right now, all areas have been cleared. Now Jarabulus residents, nearly 100,000 of them, have settled down in the city," he said during a press conference after a meeting at the G20 Hangzhou Summit in China.

Erdoğan said the operation was intended to secure Jarablus and prevent Syria from falling further into chaos.

"Jarabulus is our border. From Jarabulus, unfortunately, rockets were being fired into our territory for months."