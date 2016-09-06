NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Turkey this week to meet with top Turkish government officials in Ankara.

Stoltenberg is another top western official to visit Turkey since a failed military coup in July.

In the past month, US Vice President Joe Biden and European Parliament head Martin Schulz both visited Ankara for talks while European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini is due to visit on Thursday and Friday

A NATO statement said that Stoltenberg will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defence Minister Fikri Isik and other high-level officials.

Over 270 people died in the July 15 attempted putsch, and developments since have strained relations between Turkey and many of its allies.

Some 20,000 people have been arrested since the July 15 coup attempt and tens of thousands of civil servants have been suspended over having suspected links to Fethullah Gulen, the US-based cleric Ankara blames for the attempted putsch.

Turkish authorities have accused the West of being more concerned about the rights of the plotters and of people who supported them than the attempt to overthrow the lawfully elected government of a NATO member by force.

NATO and Stoltenberg have expressed support for the Turkish government in the coup's aftermath, insisting that the US-led alliance means what it says in supporting democracy.

At the same time, NATO has been cautious, calling for Ankara to ensure human rights norms, that all alliance members are supposed to adhere to, are not compromised.