Turkish jets pounded PKK hideouts in northern Iraq and killed at least 30 terrorists on Sunday, announced the military.

Turkish military jets conducted aerial raids in Iraq's Gara region, hitting two PKK terrorists' targets, a statement by the Turkish General Staff said.

The PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – resumed its decades-old armed campaign against Turkish state in July last year.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel and more than 7,000 PKK members killed.

KRG President: PKK Must Leave Northern Iraq

Last week Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani called for the outlawed PKK leadership to leave northern Iraq in order to avoid civilian casualties following recent Turkish air strikes against PKK targets in the region.

"PKK must withdraw from Iraqi Kurdistan in order to prevent civilian casualties from operations of Turkish jets in the region." Barzani said in a statement.

In addition, Barzani's political adviser Kifah Mahmoud told AFP that "If the PKK did not have an armed presence in the region, Turkey would not bomb civilian areas."

