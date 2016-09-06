WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish military jets conducted aerial raids in Iraq's Gara region, hitting two PKK targets.
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
In this file photo Turkish fighter jets can be seen soaring through the sky. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2016

Turkish jets pounded PKK hideouts in northern Iraq and killed at least 30 terrorists on Sunday, announced the military.

Turkish military jets conducted aerial raids in Iraq's Gara region, hitting two PKK terrorists' targets, a statement by the Turkish General Staff said.

The PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – resumed its decades-old armed campaign against Turkish state in July last year.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel and more than 7,000 PKK members killed.

KRG President: PKK Must Leave Northern Iraq

Last week Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani called for the outlawed PKK leadership to leave northern Iraq in order to avoid civilian casualties following recent Turkish air strikes against PKK targets in the region.

"PKK must withdraw from Iraqi Kurdistan in order to prevent civilian casualties from operations of Turkish jets in the region." Barzani said in a statement.

In addition, Barzani's political adviser Kifah Mahmoud told AFP that "If the PKK did not have an armed presence in the region, Turkey would not bomb civilian areas."

Syria

Recommended

In Syria, Turkish armed forces shelled nine targets in the northern part of the country as part of Turkey's ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield to clear DAESH out from its southern border region, the military said on Monday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said nine targets were hit 99 times using the army's firtina howitzers.

Meanwhile, seven villages -- Qarabah Mamal, Haydar Basha, Humayrah, Umm al-Tadaya, Al-Masannah, Quba al-Dam and Al-Mustafa al-Kabir -- were captured by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) from DAESH.

The FSA which is being backed by Turkish armed forces as part of Operation Euphrates Shield has so far purged most of Syria's northern border along Turkey of DAESH and YPG targets.

Euphrates Shield was launched on August 24 with the aim to improve security and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border by supporting FSA fighters with Turkish armour, artillery, and jets.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime of Bashar al-Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

According to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the protracted war has killed over 250,000 Syrians and injured over one million.

4.8 million Syrians have been forced to leave the country, and 6.5 million are internally displaced, making Syria the largest displacement crisis globally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes