Top seeds to face off in US Open quarterfinals
The quarterfinals of the tennis calendar's final grand slam gets underway this week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Men's world number one Novak Djokovic in action during the US Open in New York. / Twitter
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2016

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic and women's number two Angelique Kerber aim for sailing through to the final four of the US Open as the quarterfinals of the year's last grand slam gets underway on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who has hardly been tested after receiving a second-round walkover and benefited from a first-set retirement in the third round, faces French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his quarterfinal.

The Serb leads their head-to-head 15-6 and has won 11 of his last 12 matches against Tsonga dating back to 2012.

Tsonga's wins include a five-set quarterfinal victory over Djokovic at the 2010 Australian Open.

The other men's quarter on Tuesday is an all-French affair with 10th-seeded veteran Gael Monfils taking on 22-year-old Lucas Pouille, who shocked 14-times grand slam singles winner Rafa Nadal in five sets in the fourth round.

Britain's Andy Murray and Japan's Olympic bronze medallist Kei Nishikori will face each other on Thursday in the fourth quarterfinals.

On Monday, Murray demolished Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-2 6-2 to storm into the quarters.

Murray dispatched the 22nd seed in just two hours, signalling he is well prepared to extend a dream summer that has included a second Wimbledon title and a second Olympic gold medal.

Women's singles

It was a smooth sailing for Serena Williams to make it to the women's quarters.

Williams, on Monday, eased past Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2 6-3 to claim her record 308th grand slam match win.

The world number one will now take on Romania's Simona Halep in the quarterfinals.

Kerber, who nearly ended Williams' long run as world number one last month in Cincinnati, tries to stay on track for a possible winner-take-all match with the American in the finals when she takes on Roberta Vinci.

The German, who won the 2016 Australian Open and was runner-up to Williams at Wimbledon, has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows.

The seventh-seeded Vinci could be a difficult hurdle for Kerber.

The Italian, last year's US Open runner-up , has split four career matches with Kerber and won two of three on hard courts.

The other women's quarter is a battle of none seeds with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki playing Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who upset French Open winner Garbine Muguruza and Britain's 13th-seeded Johanna Konta along the way.

Czech player Karolina Pliskova will face Croatia's Ana Konjuh on Wednesday.

Fixtures:

Men's Singles Quarterfinals

G. Monfils vs L. Pouille (Sep 6)

A. Murray vs K. Nishikori (Sep 7)

N. Djokovic vs J. Tsonga (Sep 7)

S. Wawrinka vs J. Del Potro (Sep 8)

Women's Singles Quarterfinals

A. Kerber vs R. Vinci (Sep 6)

K. Pliskova vs A. Konjuh (Sep 7)

C. Wozniacki vs A. Sevastova (Sep 7)

S. Williams vs S. Halep (Sep 8)

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
