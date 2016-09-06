The populist language of right-wing ‘political fantasists' in the West is promoting a humiliating racial and religious prejudice, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said on Monday.

Speaking at The Hague, Zeid reacted to a controversial proposal by Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, who suggested in an eleven-point manifesto the shutting down of Islamic schools, the banning of expression of faith and the closing of asylum centres.

He also warned such rhetoric could lead to violence.

Zeid's speech was directly addressed to right wing politicians, a number of whom he mentioned by name, including US Presidental candidate Donald Trump and British politician Nigel Farage.

"What Wilders shares in common with Mr. Trump, Mr. Orban, Mr. Zeman, Mr. Hofer, Mr. Fico, Madame Le Pen, Mr. Farage, he also shares with DAESH," he said.

The human rights chief later clarified that even though the actions of those far-right politicians could not be equated to the ‘sickening' acts carried out by the DAESH terrorist group, their way of presenting information was similar.