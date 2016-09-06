Paris is set to house up to 1,000 refugees in two camps to deal with the matter of the growing number of men, women and children fleeing war and poverty who are forced to sleep on the streets of the French capital, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

The construction of the two camps in Paris comes as the government faces pressure to dismantle a swollen shanty town named the ‘jungle' near the port of Calais, whose inhabitants are blamed by residents for a rise in crime and the suffering local economy.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said one camp would be built for men, the other for vulnerable women and children, with the first site opening in mid-October.

Hidalgo, who had announced in May that she would set up a camp in Paris, called it a "first for Europe" and said it was France's duty to accommodate refugees in "humane" conditions.

Hidalgo said the camps would be temporary and cost $7.2 million to set up, of which the Paris municipal authorities would cover 80 percent.

Asylum-seekers will be allowed to stay in the shelter for "five to 10 days" and receive medical care while waiting for a place in a refugee hostel, the socialist mayor told reporters.

The Paris shelter will open in an area where hundreds of refugees have been sleeping rough, on the pavement or under railway bridges.