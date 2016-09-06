POLITICS
Smartphone sent into sky for record attempt
A smartphone attached to a weather balloon was sent into the skies in Sweden in an attempt to set the record for the highest livestream from a phone.
The Huawei Honor 8 phone being sent into the skies in Sweden. September 5, 2016. Image: Honor 8. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2016

A smartphone attached to a balloon took to the skies on Monday in an attempt to set a record for the highest livestream from such a device.

The Huawei Honor 8 smartphone was attached to a weather balloon also carrying a camera and other equipment, and set off from the SSC Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden.

The balloon was expected to burst at an altitude of 30,000 metres with the device then making its way back down by parachute.

Peter Lundkvist of Huawei Technologies Sweden said the balloon reached 18,421 metres before bursting.

"Hopefully, Guinness World Records will accept this as a world record in highest smartphone livestreaming," he said.

