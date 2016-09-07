WORLD
Nine charged after Black Lives Matter London airport protest
Protesters are charged with aggravated trespass and being unlawfully within a restricted area of the airport after chaining themselves on London City Airport runway.
Black Lives Matter group claimed responsibility on social media for the protest. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2016

Authorities have charged nine people after a protest at London City Airport that disrupted travel for thousands.

The group, Black Lives Matter, claimed responsibility on social media for the protest on Tuesday. It said that airport expansion plans consign the local community of Newham to environmental degradation.

The nine were charged on Wednesday with aggravated trespass and being unlawfully within a restricted area of the airport. All were released on bail to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept. 14.

Here are names of the protesters who were charged;

William Pettifer, 27, of Radford Mill Farm, Radford

Esme Waldron, 23, of Walmer Crescent, Brighton

Sama Baka, 27, of a houseboat on the River Stort, Roydon

Natalie Fiennes, 25, of Thurleigh Road, Wandsworth

Alex Etchart, 26, of a houseboat on the River Stort, Roydon

Deborah Francis-Grayson, 31, of St. Mary's Road, Slough

Richard Collet-White, 23, of Spring Road, Kempston

Ben Tippet, 24, of Thurleigh Road, Wandsworth

Sam Lund-Harket, 32, of a houseboat on the River Stort, Roydon

The demonstration was the second in as many months by the anti-racism activists, who blocked traffic leading to Heathrow and held other protests in several British cities.

Activists say black men in Britain are unfairly targeted by law enforcement.

SOURCE:AP
