The UK foreign secretary has said that Bashar al-Assad must be ousted as part of any peace deal in war-ravaged Syria.

In his first public remarks on the issue since becoming the UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson said it was the Assad regime's "killing machine, his barrel bombs and, in the end, his fight for personal political survival" that had caused the 400,000 deaths, estimated by the United Nations, in the country.

Johnson made the comments in a column published in The Times ahead of a meeting in London on Wednesday of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee, which represents opposition groups in Syria.

The committee is backed by Saudi Arabia and Western powers and has been involved in stalled UN-mediated peace talks in Syria.

Johnson said the group's proposals offered the first credible picture of a peaceful Syria without Assad.

He said the case for political transition in Syria was so widely held that "even the Russians have accepted it."

Syrian opposition to reject US-Russia ‘deal'

The Syrian High Negotiations Committee said it would reject any deal struck by Russia and the United States on Syria's fate that was very different from its own proposed transition plan.

The group's general coordinator Riyad Hijab made these remarks while presenting on Wednesday its road map to a new political settlement for Syria in London.

The proposed process would start with six months of negotiations to set up a transitional administration made up of figures from the opposition, the regime and civil society. It would require Bashar al-Assad's ouster at the end of those six months.

The transitional body would then run the country for 18 months, after which there would be elections in Syria.

