US President Barack Obama has nominated Muslim-American Abid Riaz Qureshi to serve as a federal judge - the first such judicial nomination, according to a Huffington Post report on Tuesday.

Qureshi will serve on the US District Court for the District of Columbia. He is currently a partner in the Washington DC office of Latham & Watkins LLP.

In a statement, Obama said he is pleased to nominate Qureshi to serve as federal judge. He says he is confident that the new federal judge will serve fellow Americans with steadfast commitment and honesty.

Qureshi's nomination has come in the middle of a presidential campaign in which Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that federal judge of Muslim descent would not treat him justly.

Muslim Advocates hail Qureshi's nomination