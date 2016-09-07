Nearly 50 million children have been driven from their homes across the world by conflicts, often falling into dangerous situations as they flee in the hope of finding a better life elsewhere, according to a report by UNICEF.

The report, entitled 'Uprooted: The Growing Crisis for Refugee and Migrant Children', said that more than half of the children in the study have been uprooted by conflicts.

As conflicts and poverty continue to displace people across the globe, the number of refugees increases everyday. Children make up more than half of the world's refugees, UNICEF figures show.

The report, released on Wednesday, said 28 million children have been driven from their homes by violence and conflict within and across borders, including 10 million child refugees who fled their country, 1 million of whom are asylum-seekers whose refugee status has not yet been determined. An estimated 17 million children have additionally been displaced within their own countries.

Apart from being traumatised by the conflicts and violence they are fleeing, children are extremely vulnerable as they face further dangers along the way.

The dangers include risk of drowning on sea crossings, malnourishment and dehydration, trafficking, kidnapping, rape and even murder.

But these are not the only difficulties displaced children face. They often face xenophobia and discrimination in the countries they travel to, said the report.

In the worst cases, according to the report, xenophobia can escalate to direct attacks. In Germany alone, authorities tracked 850 attacks against refugee shelters in 2015.