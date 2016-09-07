Ferguson protest leader Darren Seals, 29, was found shot inside a burning car in the village of Riverview, about five miles east of Ferguson, early on Tuesday.

Police have not determined a motive for the crime or identified any witnesses. It declined to say in which part of Seals' body he was shot.

Seals led protests in the city of Ferguson following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer in 2014.

Police officers were first called to investigate a burning vehicle in Riverview. "When the fire was extinguished, a deceased male subject was located inside of the vehicle," local police department said in a statement.

Seals, whose last-known address was in St. Louis, was identified as the victim.

Hours before his death, Seals posted on Twitter about Colin Kaepernick, a San Francisco 49ers National Football League quarterback who protested racial injustice and police brutality by declining to stand for the national anthem, and the US presidential election.

In his Twitter profile, Seals described himself as a "businessman, revolutionary, activist, unapologetically BLACK, Afrikan in AmeriKKKa, fighter, leader."

Black rights activists were posting Seals' tweet in which he suggests being threatend by police officers in July.