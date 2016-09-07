Apple Inc, the world's most valuable publicly traded company, unveiled its new water-resistant iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with high-resolution dual-lens cameras at its fall product event on Wednesday.

The company also announced that a Super Mario game was coming to the new phone and Pokemon Go would feature on its upgraded Apple Watch.

One new feature -- which may upset some consumers -- is the removal of the headphone jack, requiring audio to be delivered via Apple's proprietary "lightning" connector or by wireless.

"From the start we designed lightning to be a great audio connector," Apple Vice President Phil Schiller told the unveiling event.

"We are taking the headphones in iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to lightning, and including them in the box with the device. We have also made an adaptor, which will be included in the box as well."

Apple typically gives its main product, which accounts for more than half its revenue, a big makeover every other year. Its last major redesign was in 2014 which suggests the next revamp will come in 2017.

"It looks like part of the reason they are keeping the design the same this year is there are bigger changes they are working on for next year," said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.

Sales of the iPhone dropped two consecutive quarters in this year, the first declines in the history of the device. With many consumers who purchased the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus due for an upgrade, Apple may eke out single-digit gains in sales for the 7, Dawson said.