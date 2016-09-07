The report by Beijing Normal University (BNU), one of China's oldest and most prestigious institutions, mapped out areas on the campus where sexual assaults had occurred over the past decade.

Spearheaded by Kang Chenwei, a student who is studying literature, the report called "Silent Iron Lion" was aimed at reducing the number of sexual offences on the campus and reviewed 60 reported cases over the past decade.

Kang and his team of eight conducted their research over four months and produced a colour-coded map detailing where sexual offences were reported and identified high risk areas.

The report found that all offenders were male. Most were not affiliated with the university, one was a BNU professor and three were students at the university. The reported cases were mostly acts of voyeurism or indecent exposure.