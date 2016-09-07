WORLD
Chinese students map sexual assaults on campus
A Chinese study shows that students are most vulnerable to sexual predators closest to their dormitories.
Students attend their college graduation ceremony in Shanghai's Fudan University July 2, 2011. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 7, 2016

The report by Beijing Normal University (BNU), one of China's oldest and most prestigious institutions, mapped out areas on the campus where sexual assaults had occurred over the past decade.

Spearheaded by Kang Chenwei, a student who is studying literature, the report called "Silent Iron Lion" was aimed at reducing the number of sexual offences on the campus and reviewed 60 reported cases over the past decade.

Kang and his team of eight conducted their research over four months and produced a colour-coded map detailing where sexual offences were reported and identified high risk areas.

The report found that all offenders were male. Most were not affiliated with the university, one was a BNU professor and three were students at the university. The reported cases were mostly acts of voyeurism or indecent exposure.

Responding to the report, BNU issued a statement, condemning sexual violence on its campus and said all incidents will be investigated.

The university is primarily a teacher training institution, with a mostly female student female population.

Sexual assault is an ongoing issue in Chinese universities. In September 2014, young women dressed in capes with red hoods held demonstrations at top universities in nine cities around the country, calling for a stricter ban on relationships between students and professors.

Students said that their red hoods represented the little red riding hood facing the big bad wolf.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
