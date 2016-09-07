A harsh exchange of words between Iran and Saudi Arabia intensified Wednesday ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage from which Iranians have been excluded for the first time in decades.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blasted the "incompetence" of the Saudi royal family as he met with the families of victims of a deadly stampede during last year's Hajj.

"This incident proves once again that this cursed, evil family does not deserve to be in charge and manage the holy sites," Khamenei said, calling for a fact-finding committee to investigate the cause of the crush.

Saudi Arabia's most senior cleric, Grand Mufti Abdulaziz al-Sheikh told the Makkah daily that "they (Iranian leaders) are not Muslims".

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were already at rock bottom before the regional rivals started trading caustic remarks ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Islam's holiest places in Saudi Arabia, which is due to start on Saturday.

Iranians have been blocked from the event after talks on safety and logistics fell apart in May.

Rouhani says ‘punish Saudi Arabia'

Iran's president has called on the Muslim world to "punish" Saudi Arabia following last year's Hajj crush and stampede.

He said countries should "punish the government of Saudi Arabia in order to have a real Hajj."

"The government of Saudi Arabia must be held accountable for this incident," Rouhani told a weekly Cabinet meeting. "Unfortunately, this government has even refrained from a verbal apology to Muslims and Muslim countries."